In writer-director Tyson Wade Johnson’s debut feature Streamline, a prodigious 15-year-old swimmer with the world at his feet (Levi Miller) self-destructs after his father (Jason Isaacs) is released from prison. Inside of the pool he lives a life of rigorous perfectionism and outside of it, his existence is lonely and hollow.

Starring alongside are Laura Gordon, Jake Ryan, Tasia Zalar, Sam Parsonson, Hunter Page-Lochard and Joey Vieira. There is also a small cameo role from Ian Thorpe, one of the film’s executive producers.

Streamline is a Bronte Pictures production, produced by Blake Northfield, Nathan Walker and Jay Douglas, made with with assistance from Screen Queensland, Screen Australia and Pantalon Pictures.

The film will premiere at the Melbourne International Film Festival followed by CinefestOz, ahead of a national theatrical release September 2 via Umbrella Entertainment.