The AACTA-nominated Strong Female Lead, directed by Tosca Looby and produced by Karina Holden, explores the gender politics during Julia Gillard’s term as Australia’s first and still only female Prime Minister.

Looking back at Gillard’s time as Prime Minister using archival footage, the film examines the response and tone from media commentators, the Australian public and within Parliament itself.

Strong Female Lead, a Northern Pictures production, forms part of SBS’s Australia Uncovered documentary strand, and will premiere September 12.



Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screen NSW. In partnership with the Documentary Australia Foundation.