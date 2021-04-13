The Antenna Documentary Film Festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary by offering up a $10,000 prize for the Best Feature Documentary.

Submissions are now open for the event, which is taking place in cinemas across Sydney from October 14-24.

Antenna has also partnered with the Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS) to reinvigorate the Best Australian Short Documentary Award with a prize of $5,000 as development funding for the winning filmmaker’s next project.

Festival director and founder David Rokach said the past decade had ushered in an “explosion in the creativity and imagination” of documentary filmmakers.

“Showcasing their boundary-pushing work over the years has not only demonstrated to audiences the endless possibilities of what non-fiction cinema can be but has also made Antenna what it is today,” he said.

“I can’t wait to see what films the documentary community has in store for us, in 2021 and beyond.”

The early bird deadline of 23 April. More info here.