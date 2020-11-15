AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now has snapped up the rights to Playmaker Media’s The Commons for the US and Canada, to premiere December 3.

It is the fourth Aussie drama the streamer has picked up this year, with the thriller to sit alongside other acquisitions Bad Mothers, The Secrets She Keeps, and Upright.

Distributed by Sony Pictures Television, the somewhat prophetic series, created and written by Shelley Birse and originally commissioned by Stan, is set in a Sydney of the near future, one that is at “the crossroads of climate change and the cutting edge of biotechnology”.

Joanne Froggatt leads the cast as Eadie, a neuropsychologist who longs to have a child her vector biologist husband, Lloyd (David Lyons). However, multiple unsuccessful IVF treatments have put her dreams of motherhood on hold. Meanwhile, the world around her is in chaos, as global warming and parasitic diseases have made the divide between rich and poor even greater.

Ryan Corr, Rupert Penry-Jones, and Damon Herriman also star, with Herriman’s performance recently earning him an AACTA nomination.

Rounding out the supporting cast are John Waters, Fayssal Bazzi, Simone McAullay, Andrea Demetriades, Felix Williamson, Inez Currõ, Dominic Ona-Ariki and Zara Michales.

Writing the eight-part script with Birse were Matt Ford, Michael Miller, and Matt Cameron, with the series directed by Jeffrey Walker (who recently won an ADG Award for his work), Rowan Woods and Jennifer Leacey. Diane Haddon produced, with executive producers Playmaker’s David Taylor and David Maher, Stan’s Nick Forward, Graham Yost, Fred Golan and Birse. Screen Australia and Screen NSW supported the production.

Sundance Now VP of programming Shannon Cooper said: “Led by a wonderful performance by Joanne Froggatt, this gripping and timely drama makes an ideal addition to Sundance Now’s slate. We’re excited to work with our partners at Sony Pictures Television to bring The Commons to U.S. and Canadian audiences.”

Sony Pictures Television VP distribution, US pay TV, Mario Giampaolo said: “The Commons is a timely global drama that challenges humanity in the face of crisis. We know audiences will be drawn to this gripping story and we are delighted to have found a great home for this premium series with Sundance Now.”