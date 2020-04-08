Sundance Now buys US rights to ‘Bad Mothers’

‘Bad Mothers’.

AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now has acquired the US rights to Jungle Entertainment and Filthy Productions’ eight-part drama Bad Mothers from international distributor Red Arrow Studios International.

Starring Tess Haubrich, Mandy McElhinney, Jessica Tovey, and Shalom Brune-Franklin, Bad Mothers explores modern motherhood through the prism of four very different women as they juggle life’s big issues: love, family, careers, infidelity… and murder. Daniel MacPherson, Don Hany and Melissa George also star in the series, due to start streaming on Sundance Now May 7.

Bad Mothers was created by Filthy Productions’ Rachel Lang and Gavin Strawhan, who penned the scripts with Sarah Walker and Tim Lee. Chloe Rickard and Steven Zanoski produced, with Geoff Bennett, Sian Davies and Catriona McKenzie directing.

Sundance Now VP of programming Shannon Cooper said: “Sundance Now subscribers are looking for their next streaming obsession, and with its entertaining mix of comedy, drama, and plenty of surprises, Bad Mothers is a perfect addition to our slate. We’re excited to partner with Red Arrow Studios International, Jungle Entertainment and Filthy Productions to bring this high-quality drama to US audiences.”

The series, originally commissioned by the Nine Network and TVNZ, has sold to a variety of other territories, including My5 in the UK, France, Sweden, Middle East and Africa.

