In Sweet River, to premiere on Netflix December 5, Hanna returns to the sleepy town of Billins, nestled deep in the sugar cane fields, where her four-year-old son Joey was abducted by notorious serial killer Simpkins (Jack Ellis), and is now presumed dead.

Sweet River is directed by Justin McMillan in his feature debut. The screenplay is written by Marc Furmie (Terminus) and Eddie Baroo (Black Sails, Son Of A Gun), and the film produced by Ashley McLeod and distributed by Filmink Presents.