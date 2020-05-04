Sydney Film Festival moves online

While initially cancelled outright, Sydney Film Festival has announced today that elements of its 67th program will go ahead virtually from June 10 to 21.

These include the world premieres of local documentaries due to compete for the Documentary Australia Foundation Award for Australian Documentary, and a program of local shorts, competing for the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films.

Further, the festival will run online strand Europe! Voices of Women in film, which showcases films from female European directors.

More is expected to be announced on May 27, when the full program will drop. Tickets will be open to purchase from anywhere in Australia.

“This year’s special 67th Sydney Film Festival: Virtual Edition and Awards is all about bringing audiences across the nation together at a particularly challenging time in celebration of filmmakers and particularly the Australian film industry,” said Sydney Film Festival director Nashen Moodley.

“For almost 70 years, Sydney Film Festival has been the way we collectively explore the world and our times through the medium of film. It is two weeks in June when Sydney is as we know and love it – open, alive, inquisitive, inspired and connected – and we with it. SFF is when we came together to discover, discuss, explore; to be transformed and always entertained. So, from our homes the journey continues!”

