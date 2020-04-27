Sydney joins world’s major film festivals for Tribeca/YouTube’s We Are One

Sydney Film Festival joins Cannes, Venice, Berlin, Toronto and Sundance in featuring programming in We Are One: A Global Festival, a 10 day free digital film festival produced by Tribeca Film Festival organiser, Tribeca Enterprises.

We Are One will run May 29 to June 7 on YouTube to raise money for the World Health Organisation Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund, as well as local relief partners in each region. Programming will include features, shorts, documentary, music and conversations.

Other participating festivals include Annecy International Animation Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Guadalajara International Film Festival, International Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian International Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival and Tokyo International Film Festival.

A full schedule will be available closer to the festival start date, though Deadline reports 2020 films are unlikely given financial and rights issues.

Sydney Film Festival director Nashen Moodley said: “Sydney Film Festival looks forward to presenting Australian cinema in this global arena, and to bring joy and entertainment to audiences in need of relief.

“Over the past 67 years, SFF has been a platform for discovery, discussion, shared experiences and the exchange of ideas through film. In this challenging and uncertain climate, film is more vital than ever – bringing people together, online, to collectively explore the world and our times.

“Though we can’t be together in a cinema at the moment, we are excited to bring the Festival, and other international film festival selections, to homes around the world.”

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” said Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Co-Founder and CEO Jane Rosenthal.

“We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide. In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”

YouTube chief business officer Robert Kyncl said: “One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world staying home is our ability to come together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that.

“Along with Tribeca Enterprises and our incredible partners, we are bringing fans the opportunity to experience the curated programming each of these festivals provides as part of our ten-day long event. It’s an event that’s never been done before and we’re proud to be the home for this fantastic content that is free to fans around the world.”

The 2020 iteration of the Sydney Film Festival, scheduled for June 3 to 14, was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

