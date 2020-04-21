Tamara Whyte wins Centralised DAF Indigenous Fellowship

Tamara Whyte. (Photo: Dylan River)

Tamara Whyte is the inaugural winner of the Centralised Documentary Australia Foundation (DAF) Indigenous Fellowship, offering her professional development while she develops documentary concept Base 8.

Whyte, from Nhulunbuy in the Northern Territory, will receive $30,000, in addition to $10,000 in kind support in skill specific training at Australian Film Television and Radio School (AFTRS).

Base 8 celebrates the mathematics embedded in the Kinship system of Central Arnhem Land, and follows Aboriginal mathematician Dr Chris Matthews (Quandamooka) and Dr Jared Field (Gamilaroi).

The Centralised initiative was developed by Screen Territory and the South Australian Film Corporation with partners in NITV, DAF, AFTRS Indigenous, the ABC and Screen Australia’s Indigenous Department. It consists of a variety of programs designed to give specialised funding, support and development opportunities to Indigenous filmmakers in South Australia and the NT.

The fellowship itself has been contributed to by DAF, Screen Territory, SAFC, NITV and AFTRS. Two remain for 2021 and 2022.

“This opportunity is a game changer. As a carer, parent and Aboriginal woman working in film and media, the ability to craft my own professional development pathway is an essential opportunity to move forward. The lives of carers are unique and nuanced and so are our professional development needs. Thank you. I’m excited to be able to undertake this fellowship and be able to engage further with documentary making,” said Whyte.

DAF CEO Mitzi Goldman said: “We are thrilled to be able to support Tamara Whyte’s career and vision for her fascinating projects. Living remotely has challenges in terms of networking with the wider film industry, so we are happy to alleviate some of that distance with financial support, introductions and greater skills acquisition. We are also very interested in Tamara’s ideas, particularly the documentary concept she is developing, which has the potential to introduce us all to a wide knowledge base connected to land, the universe and ancient cultural wisdom.”

“NITV is proud to be a part of this important initiative, supporting the development of the talent that exists across Australia’s remote regions and communities. At NITV, we’re committed to providing pathways and developing the careers of First Nations storytellers from across our country and sharing their stories and experiences with all Australians. We look forward to supporting Tamara as she builds her skills and develops her exciting project over the coming year,” said NITV channel Tanya Orman.

