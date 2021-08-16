Newly-launched production company Little Giant has announced its first project, with Tammin Sursock to lead drama series The Good Hustle.

Set in Sydney, the 10-parter delves into the lives of five ambitious women – Paige, Riley, Kara, Mia and Holly – as they navigate their careers as publicists at one of the most high-profile agencies in the city run by the infamous Charlie Alexander.

From the outside, the world of PR may look like a decadent dream, but in reality, these women must navigate the industry’s cutthroat competitiveness whilst also juggling their drama-filled personal lives at home.

Joining Sursok in the cast are Francesca Hung, Lisa Flanagan, Gemma Forsyth, Brooke Lee, and Sophie Bloom.

Michael Tuahine, Tim Robards, Adam Saunders, and Brayden Dalmazzone will also star.

The independently-funded project is being created and executive produced by Little Giant principal Joel Kishinevsky and produced by Alexandra Doering and ISEEC Entertainment’s Elle Croxford.

Costume design will be led by Paul Versace.

As yet, no broadcast platform has been confirmed for the series, which is being sold independently.

Filming will take place across Brisbane and Sydney later this year.

Kishinevsky said there had never been a better time to be telling Australian stories.

“We are so excited to bring the world of The Good Hustle to life alongside this talented and diverse cast,” he said.

“The series was inspired by the ever-elusive notion of women striving to have it all.

“These characters are powerful, complex, flawed, and fabulous.

“We hope that audiences will relate to and see facets of themselves in these women.”

Sursock said she couldn’t wait to bring the project to life.

“I am overjoyed to not only be back home in Australia but to also be part of

this incredible project,” she said.

“The Good Hustle is a female-driven show which centres itself in powerful

women-led stories, which is what we need right now, more than ever.”

Croxford said the project marked the first of many collaborations between herself and Kishinevsky.

“Through our Little Giant and ISEEC alliance, we have a diverse slate of series and movies in development,” she said.