Teagan Croft (The Osiris Child) will star as Jessica Watson in Sarah Spillane’s True Spirit, set to begin filming for Netflix later this year.

Adapted from Watson’s memoir of the same name, the story details the then 16-year-old’s 2010 journey to become the youngest person to sail solo, non-stop, and unassisted around the world.

Filming will take place in both Sydney and Queensland, but predominantly in the latter, where it is being backed by Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Spillane (Around the Block), who has been attached to direct the project since 2015, penned the script with Cathy Randall, and will also executive produce with Shahen Mekertichian (Lion) for Sunstar Entertainment, and Brent Emery and Suzanne Farwell for Resonate Entertainment.

Netflix announced it was boarding the project in July last year.

Debra Martin Chase (Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants) will produce for Martin Chase Productions, alongside Susan Cartsonis (What Women Want) for Resonate, and Andrew Fraser (Lion) for Sunstar Entertainment.

Croft, who currently stars as Raven in the Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment series Titans, said she was “beyond excited” to portray Watson.

“Jessica’s story has inspired me and is one that is universally inspiring, and I’m honoured to be a part of telling it,” she said.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said that Jessica’s story carried universal themes of bravery and determination as her character battles the elements to make history and prove the sceptics wrong.

“Jessica’s story is one of courage, skill, and resilience, against all odds and at times grave danger, and for that reason, I believe True Spirit will strike a chord with audiences across Australia and the world,” she said.

“After a highly successful shoot on Escape from Spiderhead, Screen Queensland is delighted to welcome Netflix back to Queensland for this epic movie about a well-loved Australian hero.”