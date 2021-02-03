Teigan Isobel’s screenplay Buggged (sic) has won Animal Logic Entertainment’s inaugural screenplay competition, selected from more than 100 entries.

The comp was launched last year to unearth new Australian voices in the family animated and family hybrid (live action/animation) space.

Set in the mechanical world of the Metallic City where organic life stands little chance of survival, Buggged follows 12-year-old, nature obsessed Emma who inadvertently unleashes a swarm of rust mites that threaten to devour her world.

“It’s an absolute privilege to win this amazing competition,” said Isobel, who is based in Western Australia.

“I am very passionate about family entertainment, so to be recognised by Animal Logic Entertainment is a huge honour.”

Her winnings include a prize package of $5,000 as well as professional guidance and feedback from Animal Logic CEO and co-founder, producer Zareh Nalbandian; EVP development and production Jonathan Hludzinski, and VP development and production Felicity Staunton.

The two runner-up finalists, Sam O’Sullivan (NSW) with Charlie Pilgrim and Cathy Randall (NSW) with Santa Whitebeard will both receive $1,000 and professional feedback.

“In our first year of the ALE Screenplay Competition, it was incredibly satisfying to uncover so many fresh voices in the family space,” said Nalbandian.

“I hope this competition will encourage the immense talent that exists within Australia to continue to tell their stories.”

Staunton said: “Teigan is to be congratulated for not only her command of story, but for creating an energetic and unique animated world that is both thematically rich and wholly entertaining.

“The beating heart of her storytelling is seen in the strength and perseverance of her female lead – an imaginative and powerful young woman who has never been more timely.”