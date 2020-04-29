Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘The Beach’ (Trailer)
29 April, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
nitv,
the-beach,
warwick-thornton
Related Stories
SQ and NITV commit $400,000 to four-part ‘Queensland Originals: Elements’
Noble Savage puts a twist on the quiz format with ‘Faboriginal’
‘The Bridge’ star Sofia Helin boards ABC’s ‘Mystery Road’
The third season of ‘Mustangs FC’ kicks off
Another prize for ‘Sweet Country’ as Aussie films dominate Adelaide Film Festival’s audience a
Most Popular
Create NSW unveils COVID-19 support
Film Finances’ Dan Read addresses the COVID-19 insurance issue
The ABC’s David Anderson expresses concern about the creative sector
Coping with COVID-19: Matchbox Pictures’ Alastair McKinnon
‘The Beach’ (Trailer)
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter