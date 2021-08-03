Allan Clarke’s The Bowraville Murders is a feature documentary which investigates one of Australia’s worst unsolved serial murder cases.

From Mint Pictures and Jumping Dog Productions, the film will be released in cinemas nationally from September 2 with a special world premiere screening at Majestic Cinemas, Nambucca Heads, on August 29.

In 1990-91 three kids disappeared from an Aboriginal Mission on the same street in Bowraville, a tiny country town in northern NSW: 16-year-old Colleen Walker-Craig, 4-year- old Evelyn Greenup, and 16-year-old Clinton Speedy-Duroux. Evelyn and Clinton’s remains were found off the same dirt road, as were the clothes Colleen was wearing on the day she disappeared.

There has always been one suspect – a local white labourer who was acquitted for two of the murders after a botched, racially biased police investigation; he’s a man the families desperately want retried.

For 30 years the families of the murdered children have fought an epic David-versus-Goliath battle for justice, taking them from a remote Aboriginal Mission all the way to the High Court of Australia.

Muruwari and Gomeroi man Clarke directs, with Stefan Moore and Dan Goldberg co-producers and co-writers. Adam Kay and Susan Lambert are executive producers.

The project is financed by SBS with support from Screen Australia and Screen NSW as well as philanthropy through the Documentary Australia Foundation.