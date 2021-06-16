Roadshow Films will release writer-director Leah Purcell’s debut feature The Drover’s Wife The Legend of Molly Johnson in cinemas October 14.

Purcell plays Molly Johnson, a woman whose husband is away droving cattle, leaving her alone to care for their four children at their remote Snowy Mountains homestead.

Despite being heavily pregnant, Molly keeps various threats, from nature and other people, at bay. But when Yadaka, an Aboriginal man on the run from white law enforcement, intrudes on the sanctuary she has carved out, the brutal hardships and secrets that have followed them both throughout their lives must be confronted.

Starring alongside Purcell are Rob Collins, Sam Reid, Jessica de Gouw and Malachi Dower-Roberts.

The producers are Bain Stewart, David Jowsey, Angela Littlejohn, Greer Simpkin and Purcell.