Robert Connolly’s The Dry stars Eric Bana as Agent Aaron Falk, who returns to his home town after an absence of over 20 years to attend the funeral of his childhood friend, Luke, who allegedly killed his wife and child before taking his own life – a victim of the madness that has ravaged this community after more than a decade of drought.

When Falk reluctantly agrees to stay and investigate the crime, he opens up an old wound – the death of 17-year-old Ellie Deacon. Falk begins to suspect these two crimes, separated by decades, are connected.

The film is based on the Jane Harper novel of the same name, adapted by Connolly and Harry Cripps.

The Dry, produced by Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Jodi Matterson for Made Up Stories together with Connolly and Bana, also stars Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell, John Polson, Julia Blake, Bruce Spence, Matt Nable, William Zappa, James Frecheville, Joe Klocek, Claude Scott-Mitchell, Sam Corlett, BeBe Bettencourt and Miranda Tapsell.

Roadshow Film releases the film theatrically January 1, 2021.