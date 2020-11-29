See-Saw Films’ dark comedy The End, created and written by Samantha Strauss and directed by Jessica M. Thompson and Jonathan Brough, follows three generations of a family living with separate but intersecting obsessions – how to die with dignity, live with none, and make it all count.

The 10-episode series stars Dame Harriet Walter, Frances O’Connor, Noni Hazlehurst, Luke Arnold, Morgan Davies, Ingrid Torelli, Roy Billing, Robyn Nevin, John Waters, Alex Dimitriades, Brendan Cowell, Brooke Satchwell, Andrea Demetriades, Uli Latukefu, and Seb Thornton-Walker. It premieres on Foxtel February 2.