The Flood, Victoria Wharfe-McIntyre’s debut feature, follows a female heroine (Alexis Lane) as she exacts revenge on an unjust colonial Australia.



Due to premiere in cinemas December 8 via Madman and FanForce, it also stars Shaka Cook, Dean Kyrwood, Dalara Williams and Aaron Jeffery, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 AACTA Awards for his work on the film.

