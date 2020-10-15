Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘The Furnace’ (Trailer)
15 October, 2020 by
The If Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
roderick-mackay,
the-furnace,
umbrella-entertainment,
vid1
Related Stories
Umbrella snags three titles
Screen Aus and Create NSW back ‘The Merger’ from ‘Backyard Ashes’ team
‘Every Family Has A Secret’ (Season 2 Trailer)
Oz film to look at racism and asylum seekers
It’s goodbye to Megan Smart and hello Megan Hajjar
Most Popular
New streaming service Femflix celebrates female-driven storytelling
Exhibitors seek urgent government help to avert hundreds of screen closures
Children’s TV producers predict media reforms will cost thousands of jobs
Antony Ginnane deplores Producer Offset reduction and curb on overheads
Former Universal exec Jason Behan looks for new opportunities
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter