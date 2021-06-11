In Gaysorn Thavat’s debut feature The Justice of Bunny King Essie Davis plays the titular role, a woman whose children are taken into foster care.

While desperately attempting to secure accommodation that will reunite her with her kids, Bunny rescues teenage niece Tonyah (Thomasin McKenzie) from a gravely dangerous situation. Together, fiery-tempered Bunny and frightened Tonyah embark on a wild quest. Their mission? To have their voices heard – and for justice to be served.

The writer Sophie Henderson and producer Emma Slade. Madman Entertainment will distribute in Australia and New Zealand.