A Perfect Space is an online marketplace that offers the largest variety of spaces to hire Australia wide.

We know the process involved to source locations can be long, arduous, and sometimes even a little stressful. That’s where the team at A Perfect Space steps in.

Whether you’re a photographer, film producer, director, location or event manager, A Perfect Space will provide you with the tools to search, shortlist and book locations, saving you time and money.

As a hirer you can submit briefs, book locations and recces following these three easy steps.

Search. Our intuitive search engine makes it easy to search for a location that fits your brief, region and type of property you’re looking for.



Shortlist. Our shortlist function allows you to collate all of your favourite locations. You can manage these in your online portal or download them to share with your team.



Book. You can manage your bookings from your online portal and keep track of your secured locations. You will be notified by the owner when your booking request is accepted.

Alternatively, brief us! Our team are here to assist you with any production or specific requests you may have.

A Perfect Space is dedicated to providing the production industry with the most comprehensive list of available locations Australia wide. Private homes, warehouses, farms, commercial spaces and more. You name it, we have it listed.

Our site offers spaces from the ordinary, to the extraordinary, and everything between. All locations on our site provide a complete list of the all important details, stand out features, property logistics and the type of production the space is

most suitable for.



Our team can’t wait to assist you on your location scout journey. Please feel free to contact us with any further enquiries. We look forward to connecting with you.

https://aperfectspace.com/

[email protected]

1300 525 677