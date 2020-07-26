Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
Search
Home
News
What’s On
Professional Development
Film
Festivals
TV
Digital
Business
Distribution
Funding
Tech
In Production
Videos
Subscribe
Subscribe to Newsletter
Subscribe to Magazine
‘The New Legends of Monkey’ (Season 2)
27 July, 2020 by
The IF Team
Advertisement
.
Read more about:
jump-film-and-tv,
netflix,
see-saw-films,
the-new-legend-of-monkey,
the-new-legends-of-monkey
Related Stories
Netflix firms plans for Oz/NZ launch
Al Hicks on the making of ‘Quincy’
Netflix partners with Screen Forever
‘The Kings Speech’ creatives reunite for World War 2 drama
David Michôd on ‘The King’ and how Netflix is reshaping cinema
Most Popular
Bevan Lee breaks the rules with ‘Between Two Worlds’
For Film’s Sake calls for entries for feature film incubator program, Attagirl
‘Hunters’ star joins ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ as ADG asked in vain for attachment
Screen Australia launches COVID budget support fund
Stephen Johnson’s drama ‘High Ground’ shifts to 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Subscribe
Follow us
Contact
The IF Production Book
Subscribe
Magazine
Newsletter