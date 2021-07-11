Anna Torv and Sam Reid lead the cast of the ABC’s upcoming six-part drama series The Newsreader set to premiere August 15 at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Set in the tumultuous world of a television newsroom, Werner Film Productions’ The Newsreader takes us back to 1986 – when Halley’s Comet was a must see, the AIDS crisis was taking hold and the Challenger explosion shocked the world. Amongst it all, newsreader Helen Norville (Anna Torv) is determined to build her credibility, while her colleague Dale Jennings (Sam Reid) is desperate to become a newsreader.

From messy beginnings, they will form an unlikely bond that will transform the very fabric of the nightly news bulletin.

The Newsreader also stars Robert Taylor, William McInnes, Michelle Lim Davidson, Stephen Peacocke, Chai Hansen, Chum Ehelepola and Marg Downey.

The series is created by Michael Lucas, who penned the script with Jonathan Gavin, Niki Aken and Kim Ho. Lucas who produces with Joanna Werner, while Emma Freeman directs. The executive producers are Werner and Stuart Menzies, and Brett Sleigh and Sally Riley for the ABC.