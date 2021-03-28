Post-production studio The Post Lounge has promoted senior producer Bronwyn Ketels to general manager and head of post-production as it prepares to open a new facility in Sydney.

Ketels will work closely with owner and managing director Kurt Royan and partnerships and investments manager Dan Lake to expand the company’s offerings and service an influx of new projects.

She will also oversee the launch of The Post Lounge’s largest studio to date in Sydney as the company continues to expand.

The Post Lounge has recently hired two new senior post producers – Claire Perry in the Melbourne studio and Naomi Taylor in Brisbane – as well as operations manager Ian Redmond, to bolster production and technical support across the studios.

Royan said Ketels’ proven track record across more than two decades in the film and television industry perfectly positioned her to lead The Post Lounge through the next phase of growth.

“Bronwyn is creative, savvy and has a profound knack for calmly and confidently juggling high volumes of work across multiple projects while making it appear effortless,” he said.

“She has developed industry-leading systems and processes but knows every production is unique so works closely with everyone involved to deliver exceptional service, bang for their buck, and high-quality results that exceed all expectations.”

Ketels is a specialist film and television post-production producer and supervisor with experience in the UK and Australia, having worked across documentaries, theatrical features, comedy and sketch shows, live events, awards shows, commercials and high-end television drama.

She joined The Post Lounge in 2016 to launch its Melbourne studio before relocating to Brisbane in 2018 to oversee numerous long-form projects.

“The Post Lounge turns 42 this year and continues to strengthen and solidify its position as the post-production house of choice for domestic and international productions – from a major Studio project filming at Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast to a slate of exciting local productions,” Ketels said.

“Our Melbourne studio is busy with a full schedule of television series and feature projects; a substantial upgrade of our Brisbane studio has attracted the interest of industry heavyweights; and our soon-to-be launched Sydney studio has been generating serious buzz.

“This is an exhilarating time to work in this industry and I am thrilled to lead The Post Lounge into what will be an incredibly bright future.”

The company has begun works on its new flagship Sydney facility in Redfern, due to officially open in April.