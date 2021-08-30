Charismatic rancher Phil Burbank inspires fear and awe in those around him. When his brother brings home a new wife and her son, Phil torments them until he finds himself exposed to the possibility of love.

Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, an Australia-New Zealand co-production, will premiere in competition at the Venice Film Festival this week.

Based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage, the ’20s Montana-set film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Thomasin McKenzie, Frances Conroy, Keith Carradine, Peter Carroll and Adam Beach.

The Power of the Dog is produced by See-Saw Films, Brightstar, BBC Films, Big Shell Films and Max Films. Netflix has the worldwide rights excluding the UK, with Transmission Films to distribute theatrically in Australia and New Zealand.

Emile Sherman and Iain Canning produce with Roger Frappier, Campion and Tanya Seghatchian.