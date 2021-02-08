Next week’s Screen Forever conference will feature insights from Netflix juggernaut The Queen’s Gambit with executive producer for the miniseries, William Horberg, set to appear in conversation.

The prominent Hollywood producer will chat with critic Luke Buckmaster, sharing his observations on how the global cinema business has changed, what makes a quality popular film, and the rise of the streamers.

Horberg is the former president of production at Sidney Kimmel Entertainment, where he produced or executive produced a number of successful films including Talk to Me, Death at a Funeral and Lars and the Real Girl.

He was also senior vice president of production at Paramount Pictures and spent 11 years with Academy Award-winning filmmakers Sydney Pollack and Anthony Minghella in their production company, Mirage Enterprises, where he produced films such as Cold Mountain and The Talented Mr. Ripley.

Horberg’s appearance coincides with the addition of another international session to the program, with organisers Screen Producers Australia (SPA) announcing “Another Brick In The Wall”, featuring the Montreal-based Reflector Entertainment.

Reflector was founded in 2016 by Alexandre Amancio (Assassins Creed) and Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté, with the vision to create original story worlds that can be exploited across a variety of media, including videogames, novels, podcasts, movies, and more for a global audience.

The creatives behind Reflector’s first original story world – Unknown 9 – will discuss the concept bible, decisions behind the stories used for the novel, podcast, and story book, IP management, production and release timeline, and marketing strategies.

Screen Forever will be held from February 16-18. Click here to register.