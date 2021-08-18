Based on the UK BAFTA award-winning series, The School That Tried to End Racism explores a ground-breaking pilot program designed to provide school children with the tools to identify racial bias and make positive change.

Hosted by Marc Fennell and filmed in a NSW primary school, the series follows a team of educators and leading expert Professor Fiona White as they attempt to reverse the racial bias in an ordinary multicultural class of 9 to 11-year-old students. Over three weeks the students go through a series of entertaining and eye-opening activities in and out of class that challenges everything they thought they knew about race.

Beyond the classroom the students meet comedian Nazeem Hussain, writer and ABC sports reporter Tony Armstrong, Olympian Bendere Oboya, editor and founder of Ascension Sasha Sarago, Associate Professor Anna Clark, and Uncle Michael Welsh and Uncle Richard Campbell, who share their experiences and knowledge to assist the students with their understanding of racism.

The School That Tried To End Racism, produced by Screentime Australia, will air on the ABC and ABC iview September 21 8.30pm.

Executive producers for Screentime are Deborah Spinocchia and Johnny Lowry, series director is John Karabelas and the ABC commissioning editor is Julie Hanna.