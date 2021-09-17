As someone who lives with anxiety, comedian Celia Pacquola thinks she’s kind of got it covered. The only thing is, she hasn’t quite worked out how to ‘fix’ it. She likes to try and out-busy her struggles, but knows that it’s not exactly a healthy long-term solution.

So, Celia is hitting the road to investigate the questions surrounding anxiety in an effort to break down the stigma and start an open conversation about mental health, meeting with other sufferers like AFL footballer Mitch Morton, musician and author Clare Bowditch and actor Hugh Sheridan.

Written and directed by Nel Minchin and produced by Joined Up Films, The Truth About Anxiety with Celia Pacquola premieres October 3 8.30pm on SBS as part of Australia Uncovered.

Pacquola also goes in search of the best available treatments which leads her to meeting with medical experts such as Professor Chee Ng from the University of Melbourne and ‘anxiety geneticist’ Dr Joanne Ryan, before exploring alternative remedies such as art therapy and the trialing of new drugs, including psychedelics.

Principal production investment from Screen Australia in association with Screenwest and Lotterywest.