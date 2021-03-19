This is Port Adelaide – an Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund film – will open in cinemas nationally from April 22 with Q&A event screenings from April 16 with special guests, director/producer Nicole Miller and past Port Adelaide players.

Port Adelaide Football Club, one of the world’s oldest and most successful sporting clubs, celebrated 150 years in 2020. Love it or hate it, the club has become an integral part of the history of Adelaide. The film shares passionate first-hand accounts from players and one-eyed supporters who bleed for the club.

Wallis Cinemas and Palace Nova Eastend in South Australia will screen the film from April 22 and there will be event screenings in other states at Palace Cinemas.