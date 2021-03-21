Christine Luby’s romantic comedy This Little Love of Mine stars Saskia Hampele as Laura Price, San Francisco lawyer on the cusp of promotion – a far cry from her childhood growing up on a tropical island with best friends Chip and Gem.

However, when the firm’s biggest client – Chip’s grandfather – asks Laura to travel to the island and deliver a contract to make Chip his heir, she leaves behind her practice and fiancé Owen to convince her childhood friend to sign a contract that will make him a billionaire.

A Steve Jaggi Company film, This Little Love of Mine will make its world premiere at the Gold Coast Film Festival, Friday April 16, 7pm @ HOTA.