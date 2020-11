A heartfelt documentary about Thomas Banks, a well-known writer with cerebral palsy from Melbourne, and his life-long quest to fall in love with another guy. Directed by Pip Kelly, it won on Best Short Film at Mardi Gras Film Festival 2019 and received the Director’s Choice Award at Melbourne Queer International Film Festival. It premieres on Stan on December 3, International Day for People with a Disability.

