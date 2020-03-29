Three shorts funded under SAFC, Adelaide Film Festival and Panavision initiative

‘Dipped in Black’. (Photo: Other Pictures)

Three short films from emerging filmmakers – Last Meal, Dipped in Black and The Last Elephant on Earth – have been backed by a joint initiative between the South Australian Film Corporation (SAFC), Adelaide Film Festival and Panavision.

The Short Film Production Initiative was created to drive the growth of SA screen industry and support filmmakers to find their authorial voice and develop their craft. Each film is due to premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival in October.

SAFC acting head of production and development Beth Neate congratulated the three successful teams.

“We were delighted with the response to the SAFC/AFF/Panavision short film initiative and were blown away by the emerging talent in South Australia. Many of South Australia’s leading writers, directors and producers have been recipients of the SAFC’s short film funding over the years and we are excited to support this new wave of South Australian key creatives. Of course, in the current global crisis, we will liaise with the successful teams on their timelines, and production will not commence until it is safe to do so,” she said.

The recipients are:

Last Meal

Last Meal Film Pty Ltd

Co-writers and Co-directors: Marcus McKenzie and Daniel Principe

Producer: Danielle Tinker

Consultant Producer: Katrina Lucas

Synopsis: A hybrid documentary that explores whether a death row inmate’s last meal request tell us more about the individual to be executed or the institutions meting out capital punishment.

Dipped in Black

Other Pictures Pty Ltd

Co-writers: Derik Lynch and Matthew Thorne

Co-Directors: Matthew Thorne and Derik Lynch

Producers: Christiana Roberts, Patrick Graham and Matthew Thorne

Synopsis: Lost in a cloud of memory, a queer, initiated Aboriginal man returns to country to dance drag on his sacred Inmar ground.

The Last Elephant on Earth

Change Media Pty Ltd

Writer: Piri Eddy

Director: Johanis Lyons-Reid

Producer: Piri Eddy

Executive Producers: Jennifer Lyons-Reid and Carl Kuddell

Director of Photography: Michael Tessari

Synopsis: When 15-year-old Elle brings up the elephant in the room – a fiery meteor heading for Earth – her father denies the coming danger, preferring to follow the deranged advice of a child psychiatrist.

CEO and artistic director of the Adelaide Film Festival Mat Kesting said: “Adelaide Film Festival can’t wait to light up the big screen in October with these short films! We are continually reminded of the breadth of creative talent in South Australia as evidenced by the scope of the scripts submitted.”

Panavision’s national TVC marketing manager Nic Godoy said: “Panavision is extremely proud to join forces with SAFC and AFF to assist in this important initiative for South Australian emerging filmmakers. We congratulate and look forward to working with these recipients in bringing their vision to life.”

