Bunya Productions’ Mystery Road: Origin is underway in Western Australia’s Kalgoorlie-Boulder for the ABC, with a stacked ensemble cast to join Mark Coles Smith as a young Jay Swan.

They include Toby Leonard Moore, Daniel Henshall, Lisa Flanagan, Clarence Ryan, Steve Bisley, Caroline Brazier, Hayley McElhinney, Dubs Yunupingu, Kelton Pell, Leonie Whyman, Salme Geransar, Nina Young and rising stars Jayden Popik and Tuuli Narkle, who will play Jay’s first love Mary.

The third season of the series is set in 1999 and follows Constable Jay Swan, a charismatic young officer who arrives at his new station. Fresh from the city and tipped for big things, Jay might be the new copper, but he’s not new to this town. His estranged father Jack lives here, as does the woman who will change his life forever, Mary.

The Mystery Road franchise stems back to Ivan Sen’s 2013 film by the same title, with Aaron Pedersen having played Swan up until now.

Bringing to life Swan’s origin tale are director Dylan River and DOP Tyson Perkins, with producers by Penny Smallcombe, David Jowsey and Greer Simpkin. The writing team for this season consists of Blake Ayshford, Steven McGregor, Kodie Bedford and Timothy Lee.

River’s father, Warwick Thornton, directed the last series with Wayne Blair, while Rachel Perkins helmed season one.

Screen Australia’s First Nations Department, Screenwest and Screen NSW have supported the production.

All3Media International handling international sales.

Mystery Road: Origin will premiere on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2022.