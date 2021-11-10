Melbourne-based production company Truce Films has optioned the new book from Graeme Simsion, author of The Rosie Project.

Released as an Audible original in September, Creative Differences follows the relationship between Emily, an aspiring literary writer, and Scott, a jobbing screenwriter.

Combining his punchy plot and her luminous prose, they crafted an international hit – and fell in love doing it. Three years later, Scott’s subsequent solo novel flops and Emily struggles with her literary manuscript, straining their relationship.

Director Bec Peniston Bird, who recently worked on Jack Irish, is attached to the project. She has previously collaborated with Simsion on short films, and the pair are early readers of each other’s work.

She said the story was well suited to a screen adaptation.

“From my first read of Creative Differences, I loved the creative tug-of-war which underpins the story and could see the potential for a smart, sexy rom-com,” she said.

“Graeme was open to producing it locally, so we took it to Truce Films and it came together quickly.”

For Simsion, whose Rosie series has sold more than five million copies worldwide, the screenplay was an opportunity to be inspired by a new medium while expanding the story’s rom-com potential.

“Creative Differences is a story close to my heart – and experience,” he said.

“I’m delighted to be collaborating with Australian creatives and enjoying the close involvement that comes from having a production partner just around the corner.”

Truce Films head of development Jim Wright said the project promised to be an “incredibly exciting addition” to the company’s slate.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working with an author of Graeme’s standing and to continue our longstanding collaboration with Bec,” he said.

Text Publishing will release a print edition of the audiobook in 2022.