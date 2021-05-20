Typecast Entertainment has optioned Tara June Winch’s novel The Yield for the screen, with Tony Briggs and Kodie Bedford to write the script.

Published in 2019, the book follows Albert ‘Poppy’ Gondiwindi, who takes pen to paper, knowing that he will soon die.

Having spent his life on the banks of the Murrumby River at Prosperous House, on Massacre Plains, Albert is determined to pass on the language of his people and everything that was ever remembered.

His granddaughter August Gondiwindi has been living on the other side of the world for ten years when she learns of his passing, prompting her to return home for his burial.

After confronting the love of her kin, she learns Prosperous is to be repossessed by a mining company, leading her to undertake a quest to save their land.

The Yield has garnered widespread acclaim since its release, culminating in the 2020 Miles Franklin Literary Award. The option and purchase were negotiated by Penguin Random House Australia.

Briggs will co-produce with Damienne Pradier. Whether they will adapt the work into a film or series is yet to be determined.

Winch said she was “thrilled” to hand over her story to Briggs and Bedford.

“I hope this story reaches a wider audience, and adds to our strong Australian film industry while continuing a dialogue on the importance of Indigenous land and language preservation globally,” she said.

Briggs said it he felt “very privileged” to be entrusted with what was an “important and powerful story”.

“This layered story is a homage to Aboriginal language in a way that we haven’t seen before, and we’re excited to be working with Kodie Bedford in bringing these rich characters to life,” he said.

