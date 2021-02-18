Uli Latukefu, Pallavi Sharda, Phoenix Raei and Fayssal Bazzi have been added to the cast of Sophia Banks’ feature directorial debut Black Site.

Filming is underway on the Gold Coast for the action thriller, which also stars Jason Clarke, Jai Courtney, and Michelle Monaghan (Mission: Impossible).

Latukefu can be seen in the new NBC comedy series Young Rock based on the life of pro-wrestler and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which recently wrapped shooting. He is also set appear in Taika Waititi’s upcoming sports comedy-drama Next Goal Wins alongside Elizabeth Moss and Michael Fassbender.

Banks said the cast aligned with her vision for the film.

“I could not be more thrilled to work with such a talented group of actors,” she said.

Black Site follows a group of officers based in a labyrinthine top-secret Five Eyes black site who must fight for their lives in a cat-and-mouse game against Hatchet, a brilliant and infamous high-value detainee.

When Hatchet escapes, his mysterious and deadly agenda has far-reaching and dire consequences.

Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Mike Gabrawy produce for Asbury Park Pictures along with Todd Fellman for Story Bridge Films.

Jonathan Fuhrman, Asbury’s co-president of productions, will executive produce the film with Randy Simon and Andrew C. Coles.

Black Site is financed by Elevate Production Finance and MEP Capital with support from Screen Australia, Screen Queensland, and Create NSW.

