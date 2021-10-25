LADbible Australia’s six-episode documentary Unheard will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Australia, New Zealand and select countries around the world on October 29.

The series gives an insight into critical issues of racial discrimination in Australia, including: Indigenous deaths in custody, the targeting of Indigenous youth, attacks towards Asians during COVID, Islamophobia, the vilification of the African community and the treatment of asylum seekers and refugees. The six stand-alone episodes in the UNHEARD series are told through intimate interviews, blended with animation, archive footage, podcasts, photographs, phone conversations and info-graphics revealing the shocking statistics and complexities behind the larger issues.

UNHEARD was written and produced by Shahn Devendran, Jack Steele, Cathy Vu, Luke Cornish, Dan Mansour, Olivia Suleimon and Ellen Dedes-Vallas.