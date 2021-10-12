Production on season two of Universal Studio Group series Young Rock will begin in Queensland this month, with filming to take place on location around South-East Queensland and Village Roadshow Studios on the Gold Coast.

The series has received a $6.3 million grant from the Federal Government’s Location Incentive Program with the expectation it will inject more than $47 million into the Australian economy and create approximately 250 jobs for local cast and crew. Screen Queensland is also supporting the NBC-commissioned comedy via its Production Attraction Strategy.

It comes after the 11-part first season was shot out of Brisbane’s Screen Queensland Studios Studios in Hemmant from August 2020 to February 2021, and on location at Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane Airport, The Old Museum at Bowen Hills, Mount Gravatt Lookout, Queensland Art Gallery, The Tivoli in Fortitude Valley, QUT Garden’s Point, Iona College, Redcliffe Dolphins Football Club, Carlo’s Naples Pizza Restaurant in Strathpine, Tempest Restaurant in Scarborough and Palazzo Versace on the Gold Coast.

Created by Nahnatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, Young Rock chronicles different chapters in the life of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, from his high school years in Honolulu to playing football at the University of Miami. Johnson serves as narrator and executive producer on the series, which stars Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa, and John Tui.

Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions produce with Universal Television.

Screen Queensland CEO Kylie Munnich said repeat business was always great news, especially for those Queensland crew who worked on the first season.

“Young Rock’s return to Queensland to film another 11 episodes is a wonderful endorsement of all we have on offer as a production location – competitive incentives, world-class facilities, fantastic crews, and diverse locations,” she said

“This family-friendly, coming-of-age comedy has South-East Queensland doubling for Hawaii, Pennsylvania, and Miami in the ’80s and ’90s, so the range of locations on offer, alongside our ideal climate, is definitely on display in Young Rock.”

Young Rock was part of a trio of Universal Studio Group projects lured to Queensland with the help Federal Government’s Location Incentive Program and the state’s production attraction strategy – the others being Irreverent and Joe Exotic.

NBCUniversal and Universal Studio Group drama La Brea was also filmed in Melbourne earlier this year.

Minister for Communications, Urban Infrastructure, Cities and the Arts, the Hon Paul Fletcher, said the return of Young Rock was a strong endorsement for the local industry.

“NBCUniversal continuing their pipeline of work in Australia, including La Brea, Joe Exotic, and Irreverent, is a testament to our talented screen sector,” he said.

“This steady line of work means crews that worked on Young Rock season one will be able to return to season two in senior roles with increasingly prominent international credits.”

Young Rock Season 1 premiered on NBC in the US in February 2021 and was released in May on Australian screens on Foxtel/Binge.