Yasmin Honeychurch, Rory Potter, Rasmus King, and newcomer Guyala Bayles lead the cast of writer-director Macario de Souza’s Paramount+ feature, 6 Festivals.

An Invisible Republic and Hype Republic film, 6 Festivals follows a group of three best friends, Maxie (King, Bosch and Rockit), Summer (Honeychurch, Back of the Net) and James (Potter, The Dressmaker), who ‘bucket-list’ six music festivals over six months while coming to terms with James’ cancer diagnosis.

Bayles, a poet, model and recording artist plays Marley, an up-and-coming musician.

The film will feature a slew of Australian music acts, some of whom will feature in cameo appearances (as themselves), including G Flip, Dune Rats, Alison Wonderland, Bliss n Eso, Peking Duk, PNAU, Example, Hooligan Hefs, The Amity Affliction, JessB, B Wise and Running Touch.

Filming started earlier this year at music festivals across Wollongong and the Sunshine Coast.

For de Souza, making 6 Festivals is the realisation of his childhood and professional experiences to date.

“Music festivals have had a profound impact on my life. Having myself performed on festival stages in Australia and around the world as artist Kid Mac, I feel I am in a very unique position to make a film that is authentically representative of our youth and music culture,” he said.

Jade Van der Lei, Michael Wrenn, and Shannon Wilson-McClinton produce.

6 Festivals received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Paramount+, with further support from Sony Music, Boom Smash, Screen Canberra and Screen Queensland.

Paramount+ launches in Australia August 11, a rebrand of 10 All Access. Other Australian originals include the second season of Five Bedrooms, Spreadsheet, and Last King Of The Cross.