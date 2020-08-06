US deal for Seth Larney’s ‘2067’

‘2067.’

Seth Larney’s 2067, which stars Kodi Smit-McPhee, Ryan Kwanten, Deborah Mailman, Aaron Glenane, Damian Walshe-Howling and Leeanna Walsman, will be released in the US by AMC Networks’ RLJE Films.

Produced by Arcadia’s Lisa Shaunessy, Futurism Studios’ Jason Taylor and Kate Croser for Kojo Entertainment, the sci-fi mystery thriller set on an Earth ravaged by climate change where humanity is forced to live on artificial oxygen will be released in cinemas and on VOD and digital on October 2.

The international sales agent XYZ Films, which took over from the failed Kew Media, sealed the US deal after selling the film to multiple markets including the UK (Signature), France (Koba Films), Germany and Italy (Koch Films), Korea, Japan, Taiwan, India and Singapore as well as Fox Networks Group Asia Pacific.

Umbrella Entertainment will soon announce a release date in Australia/New Zealand, while JL Film Entertainment has the rights in China.

“The world that Seth Larney has created is unique and breathtaking,” said Mark Ward, RLJE Films’ chief acquisitions officer. “2067 is a film that will keep audiences in suspense as they join the Kodi Smit-McPhee and Ryan Kwanten in an unknown future.”

Smit-McPhee plays Ethan Whyte, an arrogant and selfish underground tunnel worker who embarks on a journey through time that tests his faith in humanity.

Kwanten is Jude Mathers, a tunnel rat and Ethan’s protector who believes only humans can control their own fate.

Glenane is Richard Whyte, Ethan’s father and one of the greatest scientific minds of his time who is working on solving the oxygen crisis.

Mailman is Regina Jackson, a corporate powerhouse who is Richard’s benefactor and believes there is a future for humanity, but at what cost? The cast also includes Finn Little, newcomer Sana’a Shaik and Nowhere Boys’ Matt Testro.

The film received production funding from Screen Australia, the South Australian Film Corporation, Adelaide Film Festival Investment Fund and Screen NSW, with support from Elevate Production Finance, Grumpy Sailor, Spectrum Films and Cumulus VFX.

Meanwhile Shaunessy is preparing Sissy, a feature from writers-directors Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes, who made For Now, a US-shot movie about four twenty-somethings who take a road trip through California to not find themselves.

The horror satire follows the title character who is invited on a hen’s weekend in a remote cabin, where she encounters her high school bully and a taste for revenge.

Arcadia Distribution, which earlier this year released Peter Strickland’s horror comedy In Fabric, will handle local distribution. Casting is underway and the plan is to begin filming before the end of the year.

