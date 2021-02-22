Starz has acquired the US and Canadian rights to The Gloaming, with the eight-episode drama to premiere across each of the cable network’s platforms next month.

Filmed in Tasmania, The Gloaming stars Emma Booth and Ewen Leslie as two detectives with a tragic past that investigate a brutal murder.

In a journey to find the truth, their fate is coerced by the ghosts of the unsettled dead that linger in the liminal space between life and death — known as “The Gloaming.”

The series also features Martin Henderson (Grey’s Anatomy), Aaron Pedersen (Mystery Road), Rena Owen (The Orville), Josephine Blazier (True History of the Kelly Gang), and Matt Testro (Nowhere Boys).

Written and created by Victoria Madden, who also serves as showrunner, The Gloaming is a co-production between Sweet Potato Films and John Molloy’s (Molly, Boys in the Trees) 2 Johns Productions and ABC Signature, a division of Disney Television Studios.

There are directorial contributions from including Greg McLean, who also serves as an executive producer, as well as Michael Rymer and Sian Davies.

Molloy and Fiona McConaghy are the producers, with Keli Lee, Nick Forward, Jon Adgemis and Michael Gudinski serving as executive producers.

Screen Australia, Screen Tasmania and Film Victoria each supported the production.

Madden said she “couldn’t wait” share the show with US audiences.

“I am thrilled that The Gloaming has found a perfect home at Starz in the US with their unique and bold content,” she said.

The Gloaming premieres on Starz March 21.