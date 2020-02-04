US filmmaker Desiree Akhavan to speak in Sydney and Melbourne

Desiree Akhavan, a US writer, director and actor best known for her queer cult classic Appropriate Behaviour and the TV series The Bisexual, is coming to Australia.

At two In Conversation sessions she will address such topics as working in film and episodic TV, acting in one’s own own work vs directing without acting, choosing projects and how diversity issues have affected her career.

The daughter of Iranian parents, she played Shirin, who is struggling to become an ideal Persian daughter, politically correct bisexual and hip young Brooklynite but fails miserably in her breakout feature Appropriate Behaviour, which premiered at Sundance.

Her second feature The Miseducation of Cameron Post, a drama starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a teenager who is forced into a gay conversion therapy centre by her conservative guardians, won the Grand Jury Prize Dramatic at Sundance.

The Bisexual, which she created, wrote, directed and starred in, was commissioned by the UK’s Channel 4 and is currently screening on SBS On Demand.

Her acting credits also include Lena Dunham’s Girls.

The free In Conversation events presented by Screen Australia, Film Victoria, RMIT University and the Australian Film Television and Radio School for the Australian Directors’ Guild will be held in in Melbourne and Sydney.

MELBOURNE

Monday March 2, 6pm

RMIT Theatre

Host: Sophie Hyde

SYDNEY

Monday March 23, 6pm

AFTRS theatre

Host: Pearl Tan

To book or for more info go here.

