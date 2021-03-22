Gravitas Ventures will release Chasing Wonders theatrically and on-demand in the US as part of a new distribution deal.

Arclight Films announced it had reached an agreement for the film to be screened in North America, having secured worldwide distribution rights last September.

Scripted by Judy Morris (Happy Feet, Babe: Pig In The City), Chasing Wonders was shot over five years across Australia and Spain and with a cast that includes Paz Vega, Edward James Olmos, Quim Gutierrez, Carmen Maura, Antonio de la Torre, Jessica Marais and newcomer Michael Crisafulli as the lead.

The story follows 12-year-old Savino, who takes off on the adventure to find the magical Emu Plains after being encouraged by his maternal grandfather to live a life of hope and possibility. His journey leads him to the heart of the human condition – learning to understand our parents’ past but not to be defined by it.

Anna Vincent, Stewart Le Marechal, Anna Mohr-Pietsch, Hilton Nathanson, and Louise Nathanson were producers, with Jonny Persey and Timothy White serving as executive producers.

The film was made through Hianlo Films, in association with the South Australian Film Corporation, Met Film Production, and SLA Films.

The producers have stepped in to steer the film following the departure of original director Jim Loach during the post-production period.

Chasing Wonders had its world premiere at the Adelaide Film Festival last year and has been selected for the Gold Coast Film Festival, where it will screen on April 18 and 22.

Arclight launched sales during last year’s virtual Toronto International Film Festival.

Gravitas Ventures vice president of acquisitions Tony Piantedosi said he was looking forward to sharing the film’s journey with American audiences.

“With an ensemble that includes veteran screen icons alongside exciting new talent, the filmmakers craft an inspiring coming of age story on a canvas of breathtaking vistas across multiple continents,” he said.

Arclight Films’ chairman Gary Hamilton said the film was “exactly what audiences yearn for”.

“Chasing Wonders is an uplifting story of familial love and loss and a powerful exploration of the path to understanding and acceptance,” he said.

“We are thrilled to have our longtime trusted partners at Gravitas Ventures bringing the film to North American audiences and are certain that their team will make this beautiful film shine bright.”

Gravitas Ventures plans a theatrical and on-demand release for June 4.