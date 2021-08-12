Content network VA Media has recruited entertainment media executive Hannah Barnes for the newly-created role of director of unscripted content.

Barnes brings experience both as a commissioner and programmer to the position, having previously worked at UK and Australian broadcasters such as Foxtel, Sky UK, BBC, Channel 5 and Optus Sport.

She was also a group general manager of Foxtel’s Lifestyle channels between 2014 and 2019.

Based in Sydney, Barnes will lead efforts to build VA Media’s list of unscripted YouTube channels, along with identifying opportunities for VA to create and commission original video content.

She said she was looking forward to assisting VA Media’s growth during what was a pivotal time for the company.

“Creating and identifying great content is what I love to do and I can’t wait to get started,” she said.

In the past 24 months, VA Media’s publishing network has amassed over 4.5m subscribers across YouTube, with the company now owning and operating some of the largest English-speaking movie channels on the video-sharing platform.

Brands such as Warner Media, Cartoon Network, and Bondi Vet have sought VA Media to help them grow engagement and generate revenue across YouTube and other social media platforms.

Barnes’ appointment comes as the company gears up to add several new brands to its stable of more than 10 YouTube channels, including unscripted comedy channel, Crack Up, which is set to launch later this month.

CEO Mark Ashbridge said he was pleased to welcome someone with Barnes’ experience to the team.

“I’m thrilled to have someone with Hannah’s expertise come on board to lead the way in creating original content for our growing network channels and clients,” he said.

Barnes commences her new role August 23.