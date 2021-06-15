David Lightfoot, producer of films such as Wolf Creek, died on Sunday following complications from recent surgery.

Lightfoot worked in the screen industry for more than 30 years, beginning at the South Australian Film Corporation in 1982.

His prolific career spanned more than 80 credits in various roles, including associate producer of Bad Boy Bubby; location manager for Babe; co-producer for The Sound of One Hand Clapping and line producer for Japanese Story.

Lightfoot was both producer and line producer for Greg McLean’s 2005 hit Wolf Creek, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and screened in Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight.

He continued to collaborate with McLean on 2007’s Rogue, and went on to produce Rupert Glasson’s thriller Coffin Rock in 2009.

Mickey Rourke, Matt Hearn, Greg McLean, Cassandra Magrath and David Lightfoot in Cannes, 2005.

More recently, via his company Ultrafilms, he produced Jack Thompson, Jacki Weaver and James Cromwell-starrer Never Too Late with Antony I. Ginnane.

Other credits include 1%, Bad Blood, Pinch, Love is Now, Turkey Shoot, Reloaded, John Doe, and Blame.

Lightfoot was also founding director of the SHORTS Film Festival, a national short film festival and competition.

Prior to joining the industry, Lightfoot played Sheffield Shield cricket for South Australia and had a stint in the Australian Army as part of the Cambodian peace keeping forces.

A statement from Ultrafilms said: “David dedicated his life to the film industry, and was passionate about Australian film and telling Australian stories.”

The company has a number of projects underway and will continue its future slate under the direction of Lightfoot’s business partner and co-producer Sabella Sugar.

Family have advised that COVID-19 restrictions on interstate travel will delay any significant service in his honour for the present, and an announcement will be made accordingly.

Lightfoot is survived by his son Joshua.