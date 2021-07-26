Former Home and Away heartthrob Dieter Brummer has died aged 45.

The actor appeared in 557 episodes of the soap from 1991-96, playing Shane Parrish. He also had roles in Neighbours, Underbelly, and Winners & Losers.

NSW Police confirmed that local officers responded to reports of a concern for welfare at a home in Glenhaven, Sydney on Saturday and that the body of a man was located inside the home. His death is not believed to be suspicious.

In a statement, Brummer’s family confirmed the “handsome, funny, complicated, and beloved” actor had died on Saturday morning.

I wrote for him on H and A and later on Crash Palace where he was a senior cast member and was really modest and helpful to everyone. RIP https://t.co/YBCNOcCEtT — B E Ayshford (@episode2480) July 26, 2021

“He has left a massive hole in our lives and our world will never be the same,” they said.

“Our thoughts go out to all of you who knew him, loved him, or worked with him over the years.”

During his time on Home and Away, Brummer won two Most Popular Actor Logies for his portrayal of Shane, who was the love interest and eventual husband of Melissa George’s Angel Brooks.

So very sad. Please reach out. Ask if people are doing ok. And tell someone if YOURE not ok! Yell over the fence, call ,msg, Facebook, whatever it takes. I’m no expert but surely sharing your fears, anxieties, dark thoughts must help lessen their impact. God bless DB fly high 💙 — Lynne McGranger (@LynneMcGranger) July 26, 2021

After leaving the show in 1996, Brummer appeared in Medivac, and had sporadic roles in television movies and mini-series before playing policeman Trevor Haken in 21 episodes of Underbelly.

This was followed by a stint as Troy Miller in Neighbours and a return to Channel 7, where he appeared as Jason Ross in drama Winners & Losers.

So terribly sad. He was a bright spark, a funny, entertaining and rascally, beautiful man. He was the biggest thing on Australian TV. This is sad. Vale #DieterBrummer. See ya mate. X — Anthony Hayes (@theanthonyhayes) July 26, 2021

In a statement, the network said it was “deeply saddened” to hear of Brummer’s passing.

“Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish,” they wrote.

“We send our sincere condolences to Dieter’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Lifeline: 13 11 14 www.lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue support service line: 1300 22 46 36