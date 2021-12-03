Jeanette Taylor, co-founder of broadcast equipment sales and rental specialists Videocraft, has died. She was 71.

The company confirmed the news in a post on social media, paying tribute to the “heart” of Videocraft.

“She has been an integral part of Videocraft since its inception almost 50 years ago and had been a key driver behind Videocraft becoming the industry leader it is today,” the post read.

“She was a much-loved mother and grandmother, respected businesswoman and a great friend to many.”

Taylor helped found Videocraft in 1972, with the company selling the earliest black and white video tape recorders. Opportunities to rent the equipment were soon identified, helping the business to establish relationships in the corporate and educational sectors.

Following a change in its management structure in 1998, Videocraft reinvented itself to fully embrace new digital technology, along with increased involvement in the production industry.

In 2003, the company opened a branch in Sydney, and has since expanded its presence, moving into a more suitable premises early last year.

Taylor remained a consistent presence as managing director, overseeing Videocraft’s progression from selling a limited product range through to assisting with the design, supply and installation of studio complexes, both for permanent and short-term use.

Her son James has also become an integral part of the business since joining three decades ago and remains a sales director.

Videocraft general manager Rod Coleman said Taylor helped create a “family feel” amongst not only the staff but also with long term customers and suppliers.

“There aren’t many senior women in the industry, so from that point of view, she was a standout.

“She was a very nice lady, who was also very honest and straight.

“The fact the business is nearly 50 years old suggests people have liked doing business with over the years, which is down to her style and values.”