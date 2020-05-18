Vale Rod Webb, esteemed TV and film programmer

Rod Webb.

Former Sydney Film Festival, Australian Film Institute, SBS and ABC executive Rod Webb died on Friday after a long struggle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 76.

Among the numerous tributes on social media, former AFTRS director, degree programs, Ben Gibson said: “Rod was a great mate around the festival circuit back in the 80s when I was a distributor and he was doing SFF. Fondly remember his very definite opinions and style of argument – and a certain dandyish.”

Documentary maker Tom Zubrycki observed: “Rod and I were friends for a long time. He was a keen judge and critic of film and a sharp wit. Loved a good party. Was always very supportive to filmmakers trying out new ideas. Will be much missed.”

Antidote Films’ Gil Scrine said: “I knew him as a great curator and film buff but also as someone who challenged some of my Orthodox leftist beliefs. We got on like a house on fire.”

Ausfilm’s Nick Herd recalled: “I first met Rod in the 1970s when he was at the National Film Theatre and I was at the Sydney Filmmakers Coop. We also had mutual friends and saw each other socially as a result, which enlarged a professional friendship.

“Rod was very generous in the help he gave me at a particularly difficult time in my career. I will always be grateful for that. And he was a great colleague.”

Ronin Films’ Andrew Pike said: “He was a trusted and honest friend that I could call for advice and feedback and would receive attention. I respected him enormously as a person of real substance. He had complex aesthetics, real commitment, and was personally engaged in any transaction.”

Manchester-born, he emigrated to Australia as a child and worked initially as an accountant. He had his first taste of the screen industry as a specialist trainee (concerts) for the ABC in 1966-68.

In 1977 he joined the National Film Theatre of Australia as executive director. Three years later he was appointed cultural events officer at the Australian Film Commission.

From 1983-1988 he served as executive director of the Sydney Film Festival, followed by a stint as theatre and opera critic for ABC Radio 2BL and as a film consultant.

In the early 1990s he worked as the Australian Film Institute’s program manager followed by a 12-year career with SBS as network programmer and occasional acting head of television.

He was named head of programming at the ABC’s Australia Network in 2003 and retired from that position in 2011.

He is survived by his partner Ania Bokina, their two children and his two sons from a previous marriage. There will be a memorial service, date to be fixed.

