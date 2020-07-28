Venice premiere for Roderick MacKay’s ‘The Furnace’

‘The Furnace.’

Writer-director Roderick MacKay’s debut feature The Furnace, an 1890s drama set during the gold rush in Western Australia, will have its world premiere in the Horizons section of the 77th Venice Film Festival.

Produced by Timothy White (I Am Mother) and Tenille Kennedy (H is for Happiness), the film follows Egyptian actor Ahmed Malek as a young Afghan cameleer who partners with Mal, a mysterious bushman (David Wenham) on the run with two Crown-marked gold bars.

Together the unlikely pair must outwit a zealous police sergeant and his troopers in a race to reach a secret furnace – the one place where they can safely reset the bars to remove the mark of the Crown.

The cast includes Jay Ryan (It: Chapter 2, Top of the Lake), Erik Thomson (The Luminaries), Baykali Ganambarr (The Nightingale), Trevor Jamieson (Storm Boy), Mahesh Jadu (The Witcher) and Samson Coulter (Breath).

“I’m thrilled at this opportunity for the film to have its world premiere at such a renowned festival,” MacKay said. “We set out to shine a light on a crucial yet little known chapter of Australia’s history, celebrating the cultural diversity of our early pioneers.

“It was so rewarding to work with our talented and diverse cast, in particular Ahmed Malek, whose heartfelt performance so strongly anchors the story.”

Funded by Screen Australia, Screenwest and Lotterywest and the Western Australian Regional Film Fund, the film will be released in Australasia by Umbrella Entertainment, probably in 2021; Arclight Films handles worldwide sales.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason said: “We are proud to see The Furnace represent our screen industry on the world stage and showcase a fascinating part of our history alongside the natural beauty of Western Australia.”

Screenwest CEO Willie Rowe added: “This is a fantastic outcome for The Furnace team. It’s great to see Western Australian stories and creatives being celebrated and recognised at the highest level and being shared with the world, at such a festival like Venice.”

The Venice Film Festival runs from September 2-12. The film was shot late last year on Yamatji Badimia country in Mount Magnet and Yamatji Nanda country in Kalbarri.

The filmmakers conducted extensive research which included consultation with the Badimia community, Sikh and Islamic experts in addition to Cantonese, Pashto and Punjabi language consultants.

Key crew include DOPs Mick McDermott and Bonnie Elliott, production designer Clayton Jauncey, costume designer Lisa Gunning Galea, editor Merlin Eden and casting director Nikki Barrett.

VENEZIA 77 – COMPETITION

In Between Dying, dir: Hilal Baydarov

Le Sorelle Macaluso, dir: Emma Dante

The World To Come, dir: Mona Fastvold

Nuevo Orden, dir: Michel Franco

Lovers, dir: Nicole Garcia

Laila in Haifa, dir: Amos Gitai

Dear Comrades, dir: Andrei Konchalovsky

Wife Of A Spy, dir: Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Sun Children, dir: Majid Majidi

Pieces Of A Woman, dir: Kornel Mundruczo

Miss Marx, dir: Susanna Nicchiarelli

Padrenostro, dir: Claudio Noce

Notturno, dir: Gianfranco Rosi

Never Gonna Snow Again, dirs: Malgorzata Szumowska, Michal Englert

The Disciple, dir: Chaitanya Tamhane

And Tomorrow The Entire World, dir: Julia Von Heinz

Quo Vadis, Aida?, dir: Jasmila Zbanic

Nomadland, dir: Chloé Zhao

HORIZONS

Apples, dir: Christos Nikou (Opening film)

La Troisième Guerre, dir: Giovanni Aloi

Milestone, dir: Ivan Ayr

The Wasteland, dir: Ahmad Bahrami

The Man Who Sold His Skin, dir: Kaouther Ben Hania

I Predatori, dir: Pietro Castellitto

Mainstream, dir: Gia Coppola

Genus Pan, dir: Lav Diaz

Zanka Contact, dir: Ismael El Iraki

Guerra E Pace, dirs: Martina Parenti, Massimo D’Anolfi

La Nuit Des Rois, dir: Philippe Lacôte

The Furnace, dir: Roderick MacKay

Careless Crime, dir: Shahram Mokri

Gaza Mon Amour, dirs: Tarzan Nasser, Arab Nasser

Selva Tragica, dir: Yulene Olaizola

Nowhere Special, dir: Uberto Pasolini

Listen, dir: Ana Rocha de Sousa

The Best Is Yet To Come, dir: Wang Jing

Yellow Cat, dir: Adilkhan Yerzhanov

