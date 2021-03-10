Victoria Wharfe McIntyre’s revenge thriller The Flood will get releases in the US, UK, and Latin America after a number of deals at the European Film Market.

Berlin-based Media Move licensed the rights, with 4Digital Media picking up North America and the UK, where it plans a digital and DVD release later this year, and Brazil’s Encripta to distribute in Latin America, where it plans a theatrical release in June.

McIntyre said while distinctly Australian, the film carried the universal themes of revenge, redemption and reconciliation through truth telling.

“We are thrilled to see our uniquely Australian voice popular on the international stage, sharing a narrative built around #metoo, Black Lives Matter, and colonisation,” she said.

Set during WWII, the film is a coming-of-age story detailing Jarah’s (Alexis Lane) growth from a sweet child to a strong, independent and ferocious woman taking on Australia’s corrupt and bigoted system one bad guy at a time.

When the enigmatic Jarah is pushed to the limit, the fury of retribution that follows contains a surprising series of twists and turns that hint towards redemption and reconciliation.

The cast includes Shaka Cook, Dean Kyrwood, Dalara Williams and Aaron Jeffery, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2020 AACTA Awards for his work on the film. Victoria Wharfe McIntyre also won the Best Director Award and Alexis Lane won Best Actress at the recent Sydney International Women’s Film Festival.

The film was shot in McIntyre’s hometown of Kangaroo Valley, showcasing the subtropical rainforests and bushland which were destroyed by the 2020 firestorm that devastated the east coast of Australia.

The Flood is available in Australia on disc and digital platforms via Madman.